Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $53.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,930 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $238,738.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,039. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,583 shares of company stock worth $7,325,468. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Braze by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.11. Braze has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

