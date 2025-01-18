Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 4.2 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
