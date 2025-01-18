Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $16.88

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
