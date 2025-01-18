Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $16.88

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $259,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.