Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $218.24

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $156.78 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.