Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $218.24

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.41.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Applied Materials Stock Performance
AMAT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $156.78 and a 1 year high of $255.89.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.