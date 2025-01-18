Brokerages Set Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Target Price at $42.86

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNAC shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

In other news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $66,227.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,588.08. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Milos Miljkovic sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $564,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,743.49. This trade represents a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,833 shares of company stock worth $2,416,892 over the last three months. 57.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 208.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.