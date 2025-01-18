Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) PT at $325.61

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

