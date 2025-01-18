Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $222.40

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.10.

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average of $198.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

