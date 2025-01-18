Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $24.20

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.02 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 419,730 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,048,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

