Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Target Price at $108.78

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

