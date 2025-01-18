Brokerages Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Target Price at $95.67

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NSP opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. Insperity has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 138,837 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,690,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Insperity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 89,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $5,536,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

