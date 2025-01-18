Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $49.88

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.88.

MGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,710,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,543,000 after acquiring an additional 395,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 117,113.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

