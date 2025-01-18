Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 351

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 351 ($4.27).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £3,072.78 ($3,738.63). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.77), for a total value of £2,092,284.32 ($2,545,667.75). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 414.30 ($5.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.93. The company has a market cap of £34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.70 ($5.11).

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

