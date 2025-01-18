Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) PT at GBX 351

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 351 ($4.27).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
NatWest Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 414.30 ($5.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.93. The company has a market cap of £34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.70 ($5.11).
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.