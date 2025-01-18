Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $164.81

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,445. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,730. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.