Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $369.25

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.25.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.98 and a 200-day moving average of $353.50. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

