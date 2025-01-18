Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target at $74.75

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 448.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

