Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $805.25

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $805.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE URI opened at $770.81 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $553.22 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $778.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.