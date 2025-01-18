Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alamos Gold FY2024 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AGI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.