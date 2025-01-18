Brokers Issue Forecasts for CLMT Q1 Earnings

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,589,812.11. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

