Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:WDO FY2025 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.57 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill bought 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

