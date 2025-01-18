Brokers Issue Forecasts for Watsco’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $12.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Watsco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $496.92 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,651,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 582,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

