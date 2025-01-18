Brokers Set Expectations for APOG FY2025 Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Singular Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year. Singular Research has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

