Brokers Set Expectations for Silvercorp Metals Q3 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

SVM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $670.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

