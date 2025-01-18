Brookstone Capital Management Has $533,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

MetLife Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

