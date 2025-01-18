Brookstone Capital Management Invests $523,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,426,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,067,000 after buying an additional 270,773 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

