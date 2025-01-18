Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.70% of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHOC opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.87. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

