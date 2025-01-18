Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,694 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

