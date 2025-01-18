Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $384.26 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

