Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

DFUS stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

