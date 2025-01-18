Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $88.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.46.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of BC stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $96.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,416 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $8,289,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

