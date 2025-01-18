Burney Co. Buys Shares of 36,436 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Laureate Education by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 914,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 89,107 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Laureate Education by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 298.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 172,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.5 %

LAUR opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Laureate Education

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.