Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,730,890.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,087,350.64. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,753 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.