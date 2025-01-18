Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

