Burney Co. Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

