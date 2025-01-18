Burney Co. Has $701,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Burney Co. cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 9.7 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

