Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,628 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $196.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $183.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.