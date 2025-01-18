Burney Co. Purchases 280 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Burney Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

