Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

