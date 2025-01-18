Burney Co. Sells 1,041 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $86.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

