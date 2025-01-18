Burney Co. Sells 1,576 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Burney Co. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.33 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

