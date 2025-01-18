Burney Co. Sells 250 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,877,000 after acquiring an additional 120,939 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,119,000 after acquiring an additional 125,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,547,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.