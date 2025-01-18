Burney Co. Sells 741 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Burney Co. cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

