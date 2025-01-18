Burney Co. Sells 95 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,743,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.8 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.