CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAB Payments

CAB Payments Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON CABP opened at GBX 65 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.44. The company has a market cap of £165.01 million and a PE ratio of 812.50. CAB Payments has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.20 ($2.02).

In related news, insider Ann Cairns purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £292,000 ($355,274.36). Also, insider Susanne Chishti purchased 96,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £69,743.52 ($84,856.45). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.