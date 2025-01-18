CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
CAB Payments Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ann Cairns purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £292,000 ($355,274.36). Also, insider Susanne Chishti purchased 96,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £69,743.52 ($84,856.45). 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CAB Payments Company Profile
CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.
