Cadre Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Changes

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) recently disclosed significant developments in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of January 13, 2025, Mr. Nicholas Sokolow tendered his resignation as a director of the company and from all board committees, including his role as the lead independent director, effective January 31, 2025. The resignation of Mr. Sokolow was confirmed to be free of disputes or disagreements with the company on operational matters.

In response to Mr. Sokolow’s departure, the company’s Board has appointed Mr. Gianmaria Delzanno to serve as a director effective from January 13, 2025, until the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the election of his successor. After Mr. Sokolow’s exit on January 31, 2025, Mr. Delzanno will assume the position of lead independent director along with chairing the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Additionally, Mr. Delzanno will join the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, expanding the board’s composition to six directors.

Mr. Delzanno brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 40 years in financial services, domestic and international M&A, corporate financing, and private equity. He founded Delzanno & Co. Inc. in 1996, providing advisory services to publicly traded and privately held companies. Mr. Delzanno’s previous experience includes working at Schroder Wertheim & Co. Incorporated, managing various financial transactions.

Moreover, Mr. Delzanno has an extensive history of serving on boards across diverse industries and has notable expertise in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. With an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, his qualifications align well with Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s strategic vision.

In light of Mr. Delzanno’s appointment, Cadre Holdings affirms that his independence from the company meets the New York Stock Exchange’s criteria for independent directors. His compensation as a non-employee director will adhere to the company’s director compensation program, detailed in the proxy statement filed on April 29, 2024.

This announcement underscores Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s commitment to reinforcing its board leadership and expertise as it continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the financial markets.

The SEC filing also includes an Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File.

This news was outlined in the 8-K SEC Filing dated January 13, 2025.

