Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABX opened at C$23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of C$40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.