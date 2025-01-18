Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

FQVLF opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

