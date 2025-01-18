Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.

CNXC has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 64.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Concentrix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.