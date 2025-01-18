Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 7.6 %

BAER stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.29.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

About Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAER. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 123,158 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

