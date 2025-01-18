Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 7.6 %
BAER stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.29.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.