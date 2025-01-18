Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 121,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

