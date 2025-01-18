Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Nova FY2024 Earnings

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nova in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.78 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nova’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $244.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.28. Nova has a 1 year low of $135.27 and a 1 year high of $249.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nova by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 115.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,515,000 after buying an additional 353,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nova by 45.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth $19,659,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

